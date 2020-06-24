VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will speak on the province's next steps in its pandemic response Wednesday, with some hoping details about Phase 3 could be released.

Premier John Horgan will speak to media in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 12:45 p.m.

While details about what Horgan will discuss weren't outlined in an advisory, B.C.'s top doctor has hinted the premier might share more information about Phase 3 this week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has repeatedly said B.C. will only move to Phase 3 – which allows non-essential travel within the province – if case numbers remain low in spite of some restrictions being lifted.

But during her briefing Tuesday, when she outlined new modelling data, Henry said even as B.C. moves into Phase 3, social contacts should still be limited.

"We want to stay right about where are," she said. "As we gradually move into more things like hotels and spas and travel, we are going to increase those contacts, but we all each of have to keep those bubbles small."

B.C. moved into Phase 2 in mid-May. Phase 3, according to the provincial government's restart plan, allows for some "smart and safe travel within B.C." Movie and television production may be permitted later on in the phase and a return to full-time in-class learning in September is also possible.

But moving into Phase 4, which includes international travel and large group gatherings, likely won't happen until there's wide vaccination, community immunity or successful treatments.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.