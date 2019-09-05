

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The release from the Abbotsford Police Department reads like a math problem:

A wooden box is three feet wide, four feet deep and four feet tall. The item inside takes up 80 per cent of the total space. Solve for X.

In this particular problem, "X" is "a large piece of machinery that remains unclaimed." Abbotsford police recovered it after executing a search warrant on July 10 at a residential property on Columbia Street, between King and Huntingdon roads.

The search was the result of an incident on July 8, when officers saw a stolen flat deck truck transporting an excavator onto the property.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man for possession of stolen property and seized more than $300,000 worth of goods.

Among the stolen items were excavating equipment, commercial tractor trailer units, trailers, a jet ski and vehicles. During their search, police also seized illicit drugs, including suspected heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as five firearms.

On Thursday, police said most of the stolen goods had been returned to their rightful owners, but the wooden box remains unclaimed.

Anyone who believes the item inside the box belongs to them is asked to email serial numbers or other identifying features to askproperty@abbypd.ca.