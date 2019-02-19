

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Former federal Conservative party cabinet minister Maxime Bernier may have to find a new name for his fledgling People's Party of Canada, if a British Columbia businessman wins two lawsuits filed in Federal Court.

Elections Canada shows the People's Party of Canada was officially registered on Jan. 17, and Bernier is its leader, but Abbotsford, B.C., resident Satinder Singh Dhillon claims to own the copyright and registered trademark to the name, and wants Bernier to quit using it.

Dhillon says in a news release that he filed his Elections Canada application for the name weeks before Bernier did, and a media story shows he discussed the People's Party name as early as 2015.

Dhillon's Federal Court action asks for an injunction preventing Bernier from using the party name during the upcoming federal byelection in Burnaby South, and he wants a review of the process used by Elections Canada to grant Bernier use of the name.

He has also launched a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against Bernier and the other People's Party of Canada.

Dhillon says the decision by Bernier's party to run a candidate in next week's Burnaby byelection forced him to take the legal action.