VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s back to school plan will be announced by officials Wednesday, and some teachers say they're nervous about returning.

In a news conference, Minister of Education Rob Fleming and Dr. Bonnie Henry will outline the province's plans for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

It's not yet clear if all students will return to classrooms immediately in September, but Henry hinted earlier in the week that there are ways the province can get the majority back to in-class learning.

"We learned quite a lot about what works and what doesn't work in June, and that's put us in good stead in making sure we have plans in the future that are the safest for all involved, including teachers," she said Monday.

While many teachers have said they'd like to see masks mandated for teachers and students in high schools, Henry shot down the idea of requiring masks in classrooms.

"I understand the reluctance to mandate masks, but a recommendation would be helpful," said B.C. Teachers' Federation president Teri Mooring on Tuesday.

"Masks are something our members have really focused on."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson