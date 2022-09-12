What's B.C.'s 3-year fiscal plan? Economic update coming from finance minister

British Columbians will get an overview Monday morning of the province's financial plan for the next three years.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson is scheduled to provide an economic update that is expected to include a report on revenue and spending from the first quarter.

Last week, Premier John Horgan announced several support measures to tackle the impacts of inflation. Those measures include tax credits and family benefits worth $600 million. He also promised a cap on rent hikes at two per cent.

Last month, the Finance Ministry released statements for the 2021-22 fiscal year. While those showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, the province's auditor general later said in a qualified audit opinion there were inaccuracies in the summary that "might mislead" the public if not corrected.

"In my opinion, the government's method of accounting lacks transparency," Michael Pickup said in a statement.

One of the issues Pickup flagged was that B.C. recorded payments from other governments and non-government sources as deferred revenue, or liabilities, rather than revenue, which the auditor general said was contrary to Canadian Public Sector Accounting Standards.

"If the financial statements had followed this standard, the surplus would have been $6.48 billion higher, while liabilities would have been lowered by the same amount," the auditor general's office said in a news release.

The Ministry of Finance noted that same point has been "included in the (auditor general's) opinion since 2011-12," and argued the province's accounting actually improves accountability.

"The deferral of restricted grants means that if the federal government provided contributions to build a school, for example, the province would build the school and use it as a school," the ministry said in an email.

"Accounting requires us to amortize, or gradually write off, the value of that school over 40 years, reporting an expense in each of those 40 years the school is used."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and The Canadian Press