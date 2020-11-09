VANCOUVER -- Cities across Metro Vancouver have suspended a number of recreational activities following the new health order announced Saturday.

Vancouver

The Vancouver Park Board has posted information on its website stating which activities are paused and which can continue.

Group fitness programs are temporarily suspended such as Zumba, yoga, dance, martial arts and aquafit. While individual indoor activities like one-on-one personal training, public swimming and skating, can continue.

Indoor competitions such as hockey, volleyball and indoor soccer can be replaced with “physically distanced, individual exercise, practice and drills.” However, indoor individual sports like swim clubs and figured skating can continue. Spectators can no longer attend outdoor sport activities.

Community centres remain open and visitors are expected to be wearing a mask inside public spaces.

Surrey

The City of Surrey is following the new health order by suspending all group physical activities such as spin, yoga and group fitness classes. Indoor sports like hockey, basketball and volleyball are also on pause, however they can be replaced with individual exercise.

The city’s website says staff will be contacting affected users and organizations.

Coquitlam

All group fitness classes are cancelled until Nov. 23, including seniors programs like pickleball, table tennis and chair yoga.

All aquafit classes are cancelled but lane swimming and swim lessons remain open.

Customers who have already paid for these programs will receive an automatic refund.

New Westminster

All indoor group fitness classes, including aquafit, and social rentals are suspended until Nov. 23. Anyone registered in a cancelled class will be refunded or receive a credit.

All lessons and other programs and services, including weight rooms, will continue as scheduled.

Burnaby

Information on the City of Burnaby website is brief, stating all affected indoor sports, group fitness, cycling, yoga and dance classes are cancelled until further notice. All other indoor activities in the city’s recreation facilities will continue with safety protocols.

Refunds or credits will be provided to anyone who has already paid for the cancelled programs.