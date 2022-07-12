'What kind of low-life does that?' Vancouver woman outraged after daughter beaten by 2 strangers

A Vancouver woman is outraged after her daughter was viciously attacked by two strangers in Kitsilano on Monday.

Mirella Gibeau said her daughter was out for one of her typical late night, early morning walks near West 10th Avenue and Waterloo Street at around 2:30 a.m. when two masked men stopped her.

"One grabbed at her purse and broke the strap and the other took her headphones off and smashed them and said 'Give me your phone,” Gibeau said.

Gibeau said when her daughter, who did not want to be named, refused to hand the phone over, the violence escalated.

"He elbowed her in the face then punched her seven times,”

The woman suffered a fractured nose, a severe black eye, as well as a jaw injury.

"It's appalling to me that there's someone so cowardly that he's punching a girl in the face for some old phone,” Gibeau said.

“What kind of low life does that?" she asked. .

Vancouver police say they believe the two suspects are men in their twenties.

"We have extra officers who are patrolling in the area now to collect any information, to collect any evidence that they can,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

The attack is the latest addition, to a growing and disturbing list of stranger assaults in the city.

Late last year, the VPD said it was seeing four stranger assaults per day.

"You should be able to get for a walk in your neighbourhood and feels safe, regardless of what neighborhood you live in, regardless of the time of day," Addison said.

Gibeau said she’s tired of watching public safety in Vancouver deteriorate.

"We have issues with safety and it's here in all the neighbourhoods now, We have to take this seriously,” she said.

Gibeau said her daughter is now home from the hospital and recovering but the damage may go well beyond the physical injuries.

“I don’t know how she’s going to feel about walking again,” Gibeau said.

"I'm not feeling safe, I’m frightened, my daughter is frightened.”