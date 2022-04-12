What happened to Alim? B.C. missing persons case still unsolved decades later

More than three decades after a 25-year-old man went missing in B.C., the RCMP say they are not giving up hope for a break in the case.

Alim Feasal Hasan was last seen on March 21, 1990 when he was visiting family in Burnaby, Mounties said, renewing a public appeal for information Monday.

Hasan lived in Alberta at the time of his disappearance, and was planning to take a Greyhound bus from Vancouver to Edmonton.

"But Alim Hasan never arrived at his destination, prompting his family to report him as missing. It is not known if he ever boarded the bus as planned," the statement from the Burnaby RCMP reads.

In the months after Hasan was reporting missing, investigators followed up on two leads coming out of Hope and Kelowna respectively. Monday's appeal was aimed specifically at people who from those cities who may have more information.

In April of 1990, a brown suitcase was left outside of the RCMP detachment in Hope. According to the RCMP, it contained clothing, personal items, and identification and was determined to belong to Hasan. Police said they believe the bag was left there on April 6 "but it is not known who dropped the suitcase off, or whether Alim Hasan had actually been in the area himself."

In May of 1990, someone who saw a man they believed to be Hasan hitchhiking on Highway 97 near Kelowna contacted police.

"The witness had seen an article in a newspaper about Hasan’s disappearance, but despite repeated efforts, investigators were not able to find or speak with the witness after their initial call to police," the statement continues, urging whoever made that phone call to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9566. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"The RCMP has not given up hope in this case, and more than three decades later, our Missing Persons Unit continues to search for answers," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a YouTube video released by police.