The Cole family’s visit to Vancouver got off to a surprising start Friday, when their vehicle became part of a police takedown within hours of their arrival in the city.

“The fastest way to our hotel was driving straight up Granville,” Lauren Cole said. “We thought we saw someone get into a car accident, and then all of a sudden the cars were boxed in and there was tons of screaming and police with their guns drawn and dogs barking, literally outside our window.”

The incident occurred on Granville Street at 14th Avenue during the noon hour. Police ordered the driver and passenger of the pickup truck in front of the Cole family’s rental car to get out of their vehicle, and took them into custody.

Lauren and her husband Matthew had just arrived in Vancouver from Toronto. The couple is in B.C. visiting family.

Matthew Cole told CTV News he initially put his hands up, thinking police were talking to him. When he realized they weren’t, he took out his phone and started recording the scene on video.

“We kind of looked at each other,” Matthew Cole said. “We were thinking, ‘What did we just see? What’s going on?’ … We didn't realize at the time that we were basically the only other car that was there that was a non-police car. We were basically part of the boxing in of the individual.”

The whole incident took just a few minutes, he said, and police apologized for getting the couple and their 16-month-old daughter - who was in the back seat - caught in the middle of the takedown.

For her part, Cole’s daughter was just excited that there was a police dog outside her window, Matthew Cole said.

“She just liked the dog,” he said. “No crying or anything.”

Police were reportedly responding to a shoplifting call, as well as a possible stolen vehicle.