VANCOUVER -- With more than 270 cases of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 in B.C., the province's health officials are expected to outline new cases and next steps in addressing the pandemic on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said Thursday there were 40 new cases of the virus in B.C. One more person had died in the province from COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total number of deaths up to eight.

Henry also said five people are confirmed to have fully recovered, though there are others whose symptoms have subsided and are awaiting test results to conclusively clear them of the virus.

Dix and Henry are expected to update those numbers at a 3 p.m. news conference Friday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will livestream the news conference.

Over the past week, B.C.'s health officials have imposed dramatic new measures in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, including banning gatherings of more than 50 people and closing all public schools, bars and clubs.

On top of that, Henry renewed her urgent calls for social distancing.

"This is not optional," she said Thursday. "I want to be very clear that everybody needs to take these actions now. This is what's going to protect us for the next few weeks – it's going to protect ourselves, it’s going to protect our families."

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded across Canada has now exceeded 900.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel