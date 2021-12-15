'What a journey': Dog lost for 2 weeks found under North Shore ski lift

Lune, a three-year-old Jindo, was found under a Grouse Mountain chairlift after being lost for two weeks. (Grouse Mountain/Twitter) Lune, a three-year-old Jindo, was found under a Grouse Mountain chairlift after being lost for two weeks. (Grouse Mountain/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories