

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Wet weather played a role in a collision that sent a car crashing into a hydro pole in Langley early Wednesday morning according to Mounties.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 200 Street between 48 Avenue and Grade Crescent, and the driver suffered minor injuries said Langley RCMP.

A hydro pole and dangling cables could be seen in the middle of 200 Street.

Shortly before 7 a.m., it was estimated there were over 5,700 customers without power as a result of the crash.