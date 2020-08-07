VANCOUVER -- Rainy, cool weather has helped push the wildfire danger down in southern B.C., with the wildfire service showing no areas of extreme risk and only pockets of high danger -- most in the southeast.

But heat in the mid- to high-20s is slated to return this weekend, especially through the southern Interior, and backcountry users are advised to keep campfires small and watch them carefully.

The wildfire service says 110 fires have occurred over the last week, including six fires of note in the last two days. There have been 364 since the fire season began.

So far, the wildfire service says fewer than nine square kilometres of woodland has burned this season, compared with 211 square kilometres last year and more than 13,000 during the devastating 2018 wildfire season.