VANCOUVER -- Around a dozen protesters blocked Deltaport in Delta, B.C. on Sunday in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters who are opposing a gas pipeline in their territory in northern B.C.

Sunday was the fourth day of solidarity protests that targeted Metro Vancouver port terminals. Port terminals in Vancouver were also affected as protesters continued to block truck traffic, camping on-site and remaining there in tents Sunday.

The protestors at Deltaport said they would not leave until the RCMP leave Wet'suwet'en territory.

RCMP have arrested a total of 21 people as they move to enforce a court injunction that prevents Wet'suwet'en members and their supporters from blocking access to Coastal GasLink worksites in an area near Smithers, B.C.

Protest supporters are gathering today at Vancouver city hall, and Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the front steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

VIA Rail passenger train service remained cancelled on Sunday between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa because of protests in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

