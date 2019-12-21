VANCOUVER -- DriveBC is warning drivers to make alternate plans if possible because of extremely snowy conditions on many southern B.C. highways, especially near the Alberta border.

At the same time, Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley: between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain is expected for Fraser Valley centre, including Chilliwack, and Fraser Valley east, including Hope.

Environment Canada is warning drivers in the Fraser Valley to take extra precautions, including turning on your lights if visibility is reduced, and to watch for possible washouts and flooding in low-lying areas.

For drivers planning to travel on B.C.'s southern Interior highways, DriveBC is warning that heavy snowfall is expected for Hwy 1, 3, 5, 5A, 97C and Hwy 1 east of Sicamous to Alberta. The transportation agency is warning drivers who are planning on travelling south-west through those routes to consider changing their plans.

There is a travel advisory in effect for Hwy 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass with significant snowfall expected; drivers should anticipate delays and possible closures for avalanche control, according to DriveBC.

For Hwy 3, DriveBC is asking drivers not to travel on the highway "unless absolutely necessary." A travel advisory is in effect for the Hope-Princeton pass, with limited visibility and delays expected for snow removal and avalanche control.

And for the Coquihalla (Hwy 5) between Hope and Merritt, DriveBC is also warning of limited visibility because of blowing snow, and frequent delays and road closures as crews clear snow.

Joel Campbell drove from Calgary to Saturna Island starting on Dec. 20, but stayed overnight in Kamloops because the conditions he encountered were just too treacherous.

"We were fortunate to get through, as many didn’t," Campbell wrote in an email to CTV News. "We passed a dozen vehicles in the ditch at various points. Scary time to be travelling for sure!”

Campbell posted a video of part of his journey on Twitter:

We’re lucky to have made it from Kamloops to Tswasswen this morning. Some really rough patches on the south side of the #Coquihalla summit. Thanks to @DriveBC for the updates #Highway5 #Hope. #DriveBC #wintertires #Saturnabound pic.twitter.com/RZpEkFYh1S — Lifer Knifer (@liferknifer) December 20, 2019

Eric Mak, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said many of B.C.'s highway passes will see snowfall in excess of 30 cm. The highest amount so far has been 100 cm in Allison Pass near Manning Park.

Mak said temperatures have been warming in much of southern B.C.

"So the snow is becoming more wet and in some spots it’s mixing with rain," Mak said. "So the conditions will be pretty slippery up on many of the highways."

Drivers travelling over any of southern B.C.'s mountain passes will face treacherous conditions, Mak said, including the Coquihalla Summit, Rogers Pass near Revelstoke, Kootenay Pass between Creston and Salmo, and Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton.

For many of the passes, the snow is expected to stop falling this afternoon, and the weather system will start drifing eastwards, Mak said. But Kootenay Pass will still continue to get snow through the day, up to 15 to 20 centimetres.

Please note: This story was first published at 10:58 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019 and may contain out-of-date information. Please check DriveBC.ca for the most recent updates to road conditions.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst.