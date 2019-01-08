

CTV Vancouver





Parts of Metro Vancouver could get a blast of winter weather Tuesday as a Pacific frontal system reaches the region, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement saying some areas can expect a mix of snow and rainfall, particularly at higher elevations.

"The cool airmass currently over the South Coast means that snow levels are low enough that rain will likely be mixed with snow over higher terrain and inland locations," Environment Canada said at 4:49 a.m. "Current indications are that snowfall accumulations, if any, will be minimal."

Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver are all under the special weather statement.

Though the snow isn't expected to start until after the morning commute, city crews in many areas began salting and brining roads overnight as a precaution.

Even though accumulations are expected to be minimal, places like Simon Fraser University, which is located on Burnaby Mountain, will be keeping a close eye on conditions.

Crews are also bracing for snow on the Sea to Sky Highway, which is expected to see 20 cm of snow between Squamish and Whistler on Tuesday – enough to trigger an Environment Canada snowfall warning.

"Additionally, strong northeast outflow winds may reduce visibility in blowing snow," the weather agency said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The snowfall over the highway is expected to give way to rain again on Wednesday.