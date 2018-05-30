WestJet says system outage partially resolved, experiencing some delays
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:02PM PDT
CALGARY - WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has partially resolved a computer system outage and has started to resume regular operations.
The airline says some flights have been delayed and it is experiencing longer lines at check-in because of the issue.
WestJet recommended passengers arrive early at the airport and check their flight status ahead of time because of the problems.
Travellers had reported on Twitter that there were long lines and kiosks off-line at some airports, as well as issues with booking on the company's website.
Last October, the airline said computer problems caused delays for dozens of flights.