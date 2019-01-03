

CTV Vancouver





A plane full of sun seekers looking to escape the Vancouver rain had their vacation plans delayed because of an accident on the tarmac.

On Thursday morning, the Palm Springs-bound flight from YVR was put on hold because the plane “made contact” with a catering vehicle, according to WestJet.

Some passengers suggested on social media that the accident seriously damaged the aircraft.

“We just broke our wing backing up; flight cancelled on this full plane,” said Chris Cali on Instagram.

Another passenger wrote, “Who backs a plane into something at an airport?”

The airline said the plane returned to the gate and new arrangements are being made for the passengers.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay and any inconvenience this may have caused our guests and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible,” WestJet's Morgan Bell told CTV News in an email.

A spokesperson with YVR confirmed to CTV News the aircraft was taken out of service, adding there were no reported injuries and airport operations are back to normal.

Oh my @WestJet flight got canceled because our pilot wrecked the plane by driving into a truck on the tarmac. On the upside, I’m not in the air on a plane piloted by a pilot so incompetent he totaled a plane by taxiing into a truck. — Trevor Risk (@SunshineSucks) January 3, 2019