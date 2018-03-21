

CTV Vancouver





A WestJet Encore flight from Vancouver to Nanaimo had to be evacuated on the tarmac Tuesday after the cabin started filling with smoke moments before landing.

Passengers on Flight 3161 said the smoke began building as the smaller Bombardier Q400 aircraft was preparing to descend at Nanaimo Airport.

"It was getting worse and worse," said Robin Thacker. "We're not over land, so that's not good, and I don't see any floats on this plane."

Thacker captured video of the hazy cabin as crew members searched for the source of the smoke and instructed passengers to stay seated.

"They told us to breathe through our clothing," Thacker said.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Once the plane landed, an announcement came over the speakers instructing everyone to, "Evacuate. Evacuate. Evacuate."

Another passenger, Marcie Pimlott, said there were tense moments before rattled travellers were able to get out into the fresh air.

"People started to panic a little bit," she said. "It was very intense, pretty scary."

Once the doors opened, two flight attendants and two pilots quickly led the 56 passengers far from the aircraft.

WestJet confirmed an emergency was declared onboard so the plane could get priority landing at the airport.

"A preliminary maintenance inspection is being performed," the company said Tuesday night. "We appreciate and recognize that this would be an unsettling experience for all involved and we apologize to our guests for this."

The Transportation Safety Board has since deployed a team of investigators to determine what happened on the flight. The probe is still in its early stages, and no information has been released.

WestJet said three subsequent flights between Vancouver, Nanaimo and Comox were cancelled because of the incident.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos