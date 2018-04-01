

CTV Vancouver





Traffic was disrupted on Vancouver's North Shore Saturday night as police officers set up checkpoints to search vehicles for suspects in a robbery earlier that day.

West Vancouver police were able to find two suspects through their traffic stops, but say two more are still on the loose.

One person was robbed just after 7 p.m. in the Lower Caulfield area, and investigators believe the suspects knew and targeted the victim.

Police had stops set up on Highway 1 near Taylor Way and also approaching the Lions Gate Bridge. Nearby residents say the officers were stopping every car and using flashlights to take a close look inside.

On Twitter, the force asked for understanding from the public about the need for the traffic disruptions in the ongoing investigation.

Police did not say what was stolen. The force also tweeted no one is available to accommodate media requests for more information until Monday morning.