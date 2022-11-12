West Vancouver officer injured in rockslide that 'destroyed' police vehicle
A West Vancouver police officer is expected to make a full recovery after suffering head lacerations in a rockslide that "destroyed" their vehicle Friday night.
The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Cypress Bowl Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the West Vancouver Police Department.
At that time, "a large rockslide crossed the roadway, striking both a West Vancouver police vehicle, as well as a civilian car," police said in their statement.
The occupants of the civilian vehicle were uninjured, police added.
The injured police officer, who the WVPD did not name, was taken to hospital after sustaining "serious lacerations to their head," police said.
Cypress Bowl Road was closed for several hours while debris was cleared from the road. It reopened just before midnight, according to DriveBC.
“This was a scary incident for those involved” said WVPD Sgt. Mark McLean, in the statement.
"While our officer was unlucky to have been caught up in a rockslide, we are grateful and fortunate that their injuries weren’t more severe."
