A proposed bylaw amendment suggests property owners in West Vancouver be required to maintain a minimum number of trees.

The suggestion was part of a report from a municipal working group being presented to council Monday evening.

The staff report published last week suggests ways for the district to protect its trees, including that a certain number of trees be required on all property within its borders, even lots that are privately owned.

If the district decides to act on the suggestion, the specific number of trees property owners are required to have would depend on land size. The working group recommends property owners be required to have one tree for each 150 square metres (1,615 square feet) of land.

Owners would also be required to obtain permits before chopping down certain trees including old growth and protected species. Permits would not be required for owners who have the minimum number of trees, except if the specific tree is protected.

In areas where the minimum number of trees cannot be met due to issues with space, topography, or anything else deemed acceptable by the municipality, property owners would pay a fee in lieu to the municipality, which would cover the cost of planting a corresponding number of trees on municipal property.

Other recommendations include that single family lots under a new development or redevelopment permit should have a landscape plan including existing trees and replacement trees. Those being replaced would be chosen from a list of recommended species.

Trees would also be protected between March 1 and July 31 when they're used for bird nesting, and all trees that contain a nest of an eagle or osprey could not be cut down.

The regulations would apply to all trees with a diameter greater than 10 centimetres at the 1.3-metre height, or when the main stem forks, at the narrowest width below the fork. It does not apply to hedges or trees in planters.

The suggestions followed a survey conducted by the district that found 65.7 per cent of those polled felt removal of trees on private property should be regulated by a minimum requirement. About 30 per cent said they disagreed, and 2 per cent said they weren't sure.

Fifty-five per cent said they supported the district's ability to protect trees on private property. About 400 people were surveyed last year.

"Trees are an important element that define the character of West Vancouver," the report reads.

"They also contribute to long-term sustainability of the community."

The report said that current policies in the district's Official Community Plan reflect property owners' desire to retain access to views and sunlight. However, there has recently been an increased interest within the community regarding the protection of trees.

A driving force behind the concerns has been accelerated development projects on private land, the report said.

The working group recommends the city conduct a study of tree canopy levels in West Vancouver neighbourhoods, then establish regulations to maintain that canopy.

The report suggests meeting with residents and stakeholders before specifics are decided. Education sessions would be held to allow the public to ask questions and give their feedback. That information would be processed by the working group then brought back to council in a final report.

Prior to publishing the report, the working group examined tree policies in communities including North Vancouver, Vancouver, New Westminster, Surrey, Delta, Coquitlam, Courtenay, Port Alberni and Saanich. They also looked at policies in Carmel, Calif.