A B.C. man accused of going on a wild rampage in downtown Seattle in July has pleaded not guilty to assault and mischief charges.

Cellphone video of the July 25 incident captured a man climbing onto a Lyft driver's Honda Civic, ripping the sunroof off of a car and using it as a weapon to assault passersby and damage other vehicles.

Bystanders eventually tackled the man to the ground, where he was held until police arrived at the scene to arrest him.

Alexander Ormiston, a 28-year-old West Vancouver resident, has been released on a $50,000 bail and was arraigned in Seattle to appear in front of a judge Wednesday.

Ormiston has been in a Vancouver hospital, receiving treatment for mental health issues since the incident, the court heard.

He has been charged with assault and malicious mischief. His lawyer pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Typically, a suspect in his legal position would be required to stay in the U.S. but Ormiston is expected to return to the Vancouver hospital later in the day.

His next court appearance is on Oct. 24.