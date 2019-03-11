West Van City Council votes to stop B-Line at Park Royal, will review alternatives
The proposed route for the B-Line from Dundarave to Phibbs Exchange (TransLink)
West Vancouver's city council has voted against dedicated bus lanes for a proposed B-Line through the Ambleside neighbourhood.
Councillor Craig Cameron tweeted the city had not "voted to stop the B-Line at Park Royal."
"We voted to explore alternatives into Ambleside that deliver the transit and address the major concerns," he added.
The motion was voted down six to one in opposition.