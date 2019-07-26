

Steve Hughes , CTV News Vancouver





A coach house on Vancouver's Wes Side was badly damaged by fire Friday.

Crews that responded to the blaze in the 3900 block of Marguerite Street, located near Granville Street and King Edward Avenue, found flames shooting from the roof of the boarded up building.

The cause of fire remains unclear, but firefighters said there have been reports of squatters living in the home.

There were no reports of injuries.