VANCOUVER -- Commuters who use the West Coast Express to get home from work will have to make other arrangements Thursday due to a protest on the railway tracks.

TransLink said all trains heading eastbound from Waterfront to Mission on Thursday afternoon have been cancelled because of "protesters blocking Canadian Pacific tracks on the Pitt River rail bridge."

"We have been advised by Canadian Pacific Railway Police that we will not be able to run any more West Coast Express service today. At this point, we are asking customers to use SkyTrain and bus instead," spokesperson Jill Drews said in an email.

According to TransLink, there are more than 2.8 million trips on the West Coast Express every year, and about 11,000 per weekday.