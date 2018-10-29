

West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace

November 16 - 18, 2018

TRADEX

www.westcoastchristmasshow.com

Believe it or not holiday shopping season is about to begin! This year, West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace is planning to get our friends and family unique, unexpected gifts (read: not everyone and their sister will have the same thing). That's why we'll be doing our shopping at our fave local Christmas market: The West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace at Tradex in Abbotsford.

Featuring over 200 exhibits (140 artisans, many on Etsy, presenting their own creations), the show is the perfect place to find something for everyone on your list. We're talking one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments, unique jewelry and lots for the guys on your list, from Splendid Bastard Beard Grooming products, to Wayward Distillation Unruly Vodka.

There are great prizes to be won in the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, and a chance to help raise funds for charity by participating in The Sharing Trees.

Bringing the kids? Then don’t miss the free activities in Santa’s Workshop and a chance to have a visit with Santa & Mrs. Clause.

Get your tickets online now!