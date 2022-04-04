Weeks after finishing cancer treatment, B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19.
John Horgan confirmed the diagnosis Monday in a brief message on social media.
"Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve."
Horgan, who last spoke publicly Thursday, did not provide further details on his symptoms or when he found out he had the disease.
The premier recently finished treatment for throat cancer.
Treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy can weaken the immune system, and people with these diagnoses were prioritized during B.C.'s roll-out of the primary course of vaccine and subsequent booster shots.
As of Friday, the most recent data available, a total of 356,858 case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. through testing. The real total is likely much higher, as some are asymptomatic, and many are no longer eligible for a test.
Even self-reporting has changed recently in B.C. Those who test positive using at-home rapid antigen tests can no longer report their results to the province's centre for disease control.
