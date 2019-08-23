

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Friday may have started with some rain, but Vancouver's forecast predicts the sun will return this weekend.

Friday's forecast shows a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Later on in the day, however, it's expected to be partly cloudy.

High temperatures are forecasted to reach 21 C, with lows dipping to 13.

Then by Saturday morning, the clouds are expected to begin clearing. High temperatures are predicted to reach 22, but with the humidex it could feel like 25.

Overnight there may be some cloudy periods with lows reaching 16.

On Sunday, clear, blue skies are expected with plenty of sunshine and highs hitting 21 C.

Heading into next week, the forecast shows straight sun all the way through Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 C.

