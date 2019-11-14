VANCOUVER – It's going to be a soggy few days coming up in Metro Vancouver, as rain is predicted all weekend.

Environment Canada says to plan for rain Friday morning, but that the chance of showers should decrease to 60 per cent in the afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach 13 C, but it's expected to be fairly windy. Overnight, lows could dip to 9.

Both Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be rainy and windy.

Saturday is expected to be a little cooler with highs of 11, while Sunday could reach highs of 15.

Metro Vancouver's not alone with the wet weather. Victoria, Whistler, Kelowna, Prince George and Prince Rupert are just some of the B.C. spots with rain in their weekend forecast.

Heading into next week, the risk of rain in Vancouver could lessen, with cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers in Monday morning's forecast.

This stretch of rain is dramatic shift from the first part of the month, when Vancouver set a record for the longest period of no precipitation ending in November. As of last Thursday, the city hadn't seen rain for 13 days, Environment Canada said.

