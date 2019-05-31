With the humidity settling over Metro Vancouver, the temperature could feel almost as high as 30 C this weekend.

Environment Canada forecasts highs in the low 20s over the next few days near the water, but areas inland could reach 25.

With the humidex, the weather agency says, it may feel as warm as 29 C on Friday, and 27 through the weekend.

The UV index is estimated to be around eight on Saturday, or very high.

The warm and sunny weather is expected to carry into next week, with highs estimated between 18 and 20 until at least Thursday. Cloudy periods are expected and could make it feel a bit cooler.

Weekend temperatures are slightly warmer than the seasonal norm of 18 C. The record for May 31 is 24.3 C, set in 2007.

The warmest June 1 was in 1970, when the mercury climbed to 28.3, and the warmest June 2 was the same year with a high of 30.6 C.

A haze creeped over the region earlier this week – which experts say is mostly cloud, but some particles from wildfire smoke – but the air quality index remains at low risk.

It will be slightly higher on Friday (ranked at three, but still "low risk"), before dipping one point on the scale on Saturday.

Elsewhere in B.C., air quality advisories remain in effect mostly due to smoke wafting in from Alberta.

Special weather statements are in effect for the following regions:

Peace River

East Kootenay

Elk Valley

Fort Nelson

McGregor

Muncho Lake Park - Stone Mountain Park

Williston

Health effects are possible due to smoke, and those with pre-existing conditions or sensitivities are advised to reduce activity level or stay indoors if needed.

They should stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and monitor their symptoms.

Also of note are open fire and campfire restrictions currently in effect for parts of B.C.

As of Friday, restrictions were in place in the Coastal, Northwest, Prince George and Cariboo fire centres.