Scheduled maintenance on one of the main routes into and out of the North Shore is expected to cause delays through the weekend.

Work on the Lions Gate Bridge begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, and is expected to wrap up around 8 a.m. Sunday.

One lane will be open in each direction for the first two hours of the closure, but from 10 p.m. on, it will be reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic.

Officials warned those who rely on the bridge should expect heavy congestion and delays until lanes are reopened.