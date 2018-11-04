

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Stormy weather and mudslides this weekend have prompted the closures of a popular park in North Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver says winds of 80 kilometres per hour and high river levels made Lynn Headwaters Regional Park dangerous and debris flow has blocked the entrance road.

The regional district says the entire park is closed due to damage and hazardous conditions, although the weather cleared by Sunday.

The full closure follows partial closures earlier this weekend.

On Saturday, the Lower Lynn Loop trail was closed due to washouts.

The regional district also says part of the Baden-Powell trail was rerouted following a washout at Grouse Mountain Regional Park.