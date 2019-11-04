

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Andrew Weaver praised Elizabeth May on Monday as a trailblazer in Canadian politics and said her resignation could be an opportunity to inject fresh ideas into the Green party.

Hours after May announced she was stepping down from her federal leadership role, Weaver issued a statement celebrating her legacy as a "voice of principal and reason" on climate change and other issues.

"As the first Green MP, she led the way for the multiple Green caucuses elected in Canada today," Weaver said. "She has elevated the national conversation and forced other parties to take bolder positions."

Weaver, who recently announced he will not be seeking re-election in B.C., said he's happy that May will continue to represent his riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands and share her "deep knowledge" of working in the House of Commons with the next Green caucus.

He also said he's looking forward to the Green leadership contests that will be taking place nationally and in B.C.

"While they remain distinct parties with separate leadership races and internal processes, I expect it to be an exciting time to explore new ideas and visions for Canada and B.C.," Weaver wrote.

The B.C. Green Party's leadership contest will take place at its annual convention in June, while the federal Green party contest is being held nearly a year from now, in October.

May said her resignation, which took effect Monday, was motivated in part by a promise she made to her family: that the 2019 campaign would be her last at the helm.

"I'm very excited to know that I'll have time with my husband and time with my daughter and my extended family, and that I keep my promises," May said Monday.

She stressed that her work is not done, however, noting that issues around the climate crises are "as critical as ever."

May named Jo-Ann Roberts, the deputy leader of the federal Greens, as her interim replacement.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello