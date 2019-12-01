VANCOUVER -- VANCOUVER – Drivers might be in for a messy Monday morning commute in the Fraser Valley.

Anywhere from 2-4 cm of snow could fall in parts of the region beginning Sunday afternoon, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

"After a stretch of dry and cold weather a weak front will move onto the Lower Mainland today, bringing the chance for snow to the region," the agency said in the alert.

Social media users were already reporting snowflakes in parts of Metro Vancouver before 1 p.m. Sunday, including in Surrey, Langley and Delta.

But Environment Canada said the valley – including Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope – should see the most snowfall over the course of the day.

Forecasters said another front is expected to bring warmer air and a return to rain on Monday.

Weather warning for North Coast

Further north, Environment Canada is warning drivers that heavy snow could make for increasingly difficult conditions on the road.

The weather agency said the North Coast, including the community of Stewart, could see up to 15 cm of snow accumulation Sunday night and another 10-15 cm on Monday.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times," Environment Canada said in a warning issued early Sunday morning.

Snow in the region is expected to start mixing with rain on Monday afternoon before tapering off to flurries in the evening.