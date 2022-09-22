Weapons, drugs, cash seized from Penticton man found passed out inside running vehicle: RCMP

A Penticton, B.C., man is facing numerous charges after police seized weapons, drugs and cash from his vehicle while he was "slumped over" the steering wheel.

In a news release, Penticton RCMP said Mounties received a report of a man passed out inside a running vehicle around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Amherst Street and Rosetown Avenue.

"Upon arrival, the officer observed the man slumped over his steering wheel with the engine still running. Subsequent to the officer seeing numerous illegal drugs and other related paraphernalia inside the cab, the man was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving," Mounties said in the release.

A search of the man's vehicle led to the seizure of multiple weapons, as well as a significant amount of suspected drugs, illegal cigarettes, morphine pills, LSD and cash.

"This is a good example of how the general public can help our officers locate and disrupt criminal activity in our community by simply witnessing and reporting it," said Const. James Grandy.

Mounties said multiple charges are being recommended against a 34-year-old Penticton resident. The driver’s name won’t be released until charges are approved.