'We've shared tears': Federal, provincial agriculture ministers visit Abbotsford

The federal and provincial agriculture ministers toured a B.C. farm Friday that was affected by last month's devastating floods.

Ministers Marie-Claude Bibeau and Lana Popham addressed the recovery and rebuilding efforts for farmers at a news conference during their visit to Abbotsford.

“We’ve been on a tour that brings the disaster right up close and we’ve seen and heard the stories from the farmers that are still in some ways in the middle of this emergency,” Popham said, adding that she and Bibeau “shared tears” during the visit.

Popham has said 628,000 chickens, 420 dairy cattle and roughly 12,000 hogs died in the region's Sumas Prairie.

Historic flooding resulting from a series of so-called “atmospheric rivers” triggered widespread evacuation orders in the area and submerged many properties.

Bibeau said Friday that the government continues to work with the Red Cross to provide financial assistance to the farmers and they will continue to evaluate the needs of farmers, phasing in more support as needed.

“The evaluation, we can’t do it overnight, we will keep working together with the community to provide the support that is needed,” Bibeau said.

Popham did note that the issue of feed for farm animals has been ongoing due to the impacts of the floods and it is something the provincial government is working on.

She said her ministry is working on new routes to bring in food and is also receiving help from other provinces, with a government program in place to help offset any increased costs for feed being brought in to B.C.

Popham said farmers are eager to get back to work and both governments will continue to support them.

“We both heard the commitment from people that are literally standing in mud that they just want to figure out a way to fix it and get back to doing what they love,” Popham said.