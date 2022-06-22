'We thought we had it right, clearly we did not': Controversial museum project stopped, premier says

A controversial multimillion-dollar project is being stopped for the time being, with British Columbia's premier saying his government made the "wrong call."

“We thought we had it right, clearly we did not,” John Horgan said at a news conference about the plan for the Royal B.C. Museum.

The work is being stopped following outcry from the public, and a consultation will be conducted, he said.

The change in plans was announced at a news conference Wednesday, during which the premier said he tries to act in the best interest of residents of the province, and "that involves listening."

Last month, the NDP government released thousands of pages of documents supporting its decision to replace the museum at a cost of approximately $800 million.

It had also considered renovating and repairing the current building, which would cost about $300 million.

Both taxpayers and the Opposition Liberals have been critical of the replacement plan, saying that money would be better spent elsewhere.

The decision comes at a time where inflation is approaching record highs, gas prices are regularly breaking records and many are unable to find a family doctor.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan in Victoria

