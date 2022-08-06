'We sincerely apologize': Abbotsford Airshow responds to guests' traffic woes

Organizers of the Abbotsford Airshow are apologizing to fans who waited hours to get into the event Friday afternoon.

Disgruntled airshow patrons took to social media Friday night and Saturday morning to share stories of long lineups and what they described as poor traffic control. Some claimed to have waited for as long as four hours to get into the show.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the airshow said it was "terribly sorry" for the delays and was "adjusting" plans to allow for "speedier entries on Saturday and Sunday."

"We sincerely apologize to the many frustrated Airshow fans battling traffic lineups to get into the gate tonight," the statement read, in part.

"It has been a long time since there have been large gatherings and we are truly grateful for the overwhelming support of the Airshow. We are working with our partners with Abby PD, we have increased our gate capacities, and have added volunteers to the parking lot."

Many of those complaining about the situation on social media have asked whether refunds will be issued. CTV News has reached out to the airshow for more information on any plans to compensate those affected by the long lineups. This story will be updated if a response is received.

