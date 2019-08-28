Emily Rae and Michael Okafor are just two of the dozens of passengers delayed after a plane was damaged in Kelowna.

"A truck drove into the propeller," said Rae. She told CTV News in an interview it happened about a half an hour before they were supposed to take off, while passengers were boarding.

Rae and Okafor were in Kelowna from Winnipeg for a friend’s wedding on the weekend. They were scheduled to leave Monday.

Okafor told CTV News it was "mayhem" when they found out what had happened. "(Swoop) had no protocol; they had no network or any system."

Initially the pair said there was an announcement at the airport about a chartered flight that was supposed to get them out by Wednesday at the latest. Later Monday night they received emails saying passengers had been rebooked on Swoop flights.

"They’re not getting out until Sept. 2, 4 and 6," Pat Ward, the mother of the bride said to CTV News. "They’re trapped here."

Rae was booked on a flight on the last day.

"We can’t just call our work and be like we’re going to be back in 11 days," she said. "It doesn’t work that way."

Swoop airlines confirmed "unscheduled maintenance" to one of its aircraft that resulted in delays to the network until Wednesday. It confirmed that 100 passengers are impacted.

In an updated statement sent to CTV News the airline said, "An aircraft has been secured for Thursday, August 29, and schedules will return to normal."

It went on to say that "Swoop will reimburse impacted travellers if they purchase tickets from other airlines and will cover the additional cost of travel."

Travellers were also provided with hotel, meal and transportation vouchers.

But airline passenger advocates suggest those impacted consider legal action.

"What happened here was egregious. It was inexcusable," said Gabor Lukacs, founder and coordinator of airpassengerrights.ca. "The airline was required and is required to rebook passengers on other airlines. They have failed to do so."

Rae and Okafor booked themselves on a flight out early Wednesday morning with another airline.