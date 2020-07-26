VANCOUVER -- Public exposures to COVID-19 in B.C. bars, clubs and restaurants prompted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to impose tighter restrictions on such facilities last week.

Dance floors are not allowed, nor is ordering drinks directly from the bar. Patrons must stay in their assigned seating areas, and tables are limited to a maximum of six patrons at a time.

Some of those rules - or ones similar to them - were already in place before last week, but staff at the Hotel Belmont on Granville Street say Henry's clarification and specification of what's expected has been a welcome reminder.

"All it did was reinforce restrictions that were already in place and that we’ve been doing since the beginning," said general manager Don Falconer. "I think what it may have done is increase the awareness for our guests and for our customers and just for the general public to understand the challenges that we've had as well."

These days, a picture of Henry's face greets customers at the door of the venue, reminding people of the rules.

Jasmine Mooney, a partner at the nightclub, says the venue has been working to change its image and its offerings.

"Right now, we’re really trying to pivot into being a destination where people want to come to dinner and drink cocktails and have a great time and not just come here at midnight to three in the morning drinking vodka sodas," Mooney said.

"We were a standing room bar," added Falconer. "This room would have been full with 180 people on a Friday, Saturday night, sort of shoulder-to-shoulder. Now, everyone has to be in a seat "

Hotel Belmont had a possible COVID-19 exposure at the start of the month, and numerous other restaurants and bars have closed briefly in recent weeks because of similar incidents.

When she announced the new rules, Henry reminded members of the public that - although it's up to businesses to enforce the restrictions - it's incumbent upon everyone to do their part in complying with them.

For those patrons who start to forget about the pandemic after a few drinks, Falconer said the business has taken lots of steps to remind them of what's expected.

"We let people know as soon as they walk in, we reinforce it at the table with them, and then we have our management team here, as well as security staff on every night," he said. "If people stand up, it's just giving them that gentle reminder that they need to stay in their seats."

"Sometimes it's less gentle," he added with a laugh.

All of these steps are necessary, Falconer and Mooney said, because the alternative is having to shut down again.

"We all need to work together and really follow these guidelines right now," Mooney said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault