'We're not writing him off': Vancouver man whose elderly father is in Alberta ICU hopes to bring him to B.C.

A Vancouver man whose elderly father is in intensive care in Alberta said he’s been struggling to bring him to B.C.

Andrew Beha said his 73-year-old father, Konrad, was planning to move back to British Columbia where he used to live, and had sold his home, when he became ill with COVID-19 in November.

He has been in the hospital ever since, and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Red Deer, Alta. on Dec. 6. He is now at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

“They said there was no way he was ever going to make it out of ICU, and that there was no way that he could recover,” Beha said in an interview with CTV News. “And in the last two weeks, he’s been recovering more and more.”

Beha said his dad is also a cancer patient, and had been undergoing experimental chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, which he began after a low-dose drug treatment stopped working for him. Beha said the experimental chemo started damaging his father’s lungs, and his B.C.-based oncologist was willing to treat him again, which was another reason his dad wanted to return to the province where he had once lived.

Beha said he and his mother both want the transfer to happen, but it’s been a struggle.

“We’ve been told several different stories,” he said. “One of the doctors said that no hospital would ever take my dad. Another doctor said that we would have to find a hospital in Vancouver willing to take him.”

Konrad’s wife, Edith, said her husband has “a strong mind and a will to live.”

“They wrote him off. They did write him off,” she said. “We’re not writing him off. He still has more life to live.”

Beha said the family has a quote from a private transfer company, which they would pay for, and have also set up an online fundraiser to help with the expense. However, he said, they need the hospital to get involved to move things forward.

“I’ve been staying here for over two months now just to be by him,” he said. “I’m here until we can get him out.”

Alberta Health Services did not comment on this specific case, but in a statement to CTV News Vancouver said, “There are occasions where patients with complex or specialized needs may not immediately be transferred to another health-care facility due to patient safety or capacity challenges.”

The health authority said when a family requests a transfer for non-clinical reasons, and the patient is stable enough to be moved, it will work with other provinces. However, other hospitals may only accept if they have available resources. AHS added, “COVID-19 has stretched system capacity, both in Alberta and across Canada.”

Beha said his dad, a former chef who worked in many places around the world, is now able to communicate with the help of a speaking valve. He also shared cellphone video showing his father moving his hands and feet when requested.

“They keep saying his prognosis is bleak for them,” he said. “He’s still getting better and better.”

Konrad’s wife said it is important to her husband to return to British Columbia.

“When it’s time for him to die, he’ll die home in B.C. where he feels close to the Black Forest where he came from. He came from the Black Forest in Germany,” she said. “So that’s what we want.”