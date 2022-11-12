'We're expecting a big year': Frigid forecast could make for ideal conditions on the slopes

West Vancouver, B.C. -

Cypress Mountain saw big crowds hit the slopes on opening day Saturday.

“This is one of the best opening days we’ve had in a long time,” said Joffrey Koeman, director of sales and marketing for Cypress Mountain.

A cold snap mixed with a recent dump of nearly 40 centimetres of snow made it possible for the West Vancouver ski area to open earlier than expected.

“We also got 15 new snow guns this year. That’s helped a lot. We’ve been able to produce a lot of snow,” said Koeman, adding that he believes Cypress is the first mountain in B.C. to open this season.

One weather expert tells CTV News that another La Niña weather pattern is estimated to last throughout February, which usually means a frosty forecast ahead.

“So, that means when we have storm systems that impact the province of B.C., it’s more likely that freezing levels will be on the lower side, which is favourable for ski conditions at resorts across the province,” said Lisa Erven, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“We’re expecting a big year,” added Koeman, who says staffing levels are stable after struggles in recent years due to the pandemic.

While most people CTV News spoke with were excited to be back on the mountain, some said conditions were less than ideal, describing sections as "slushy" and "icy."

Although some of the lifts remain closed, Koeman says he hopes to have the entire mountain open by the end of the month.

Whistler, Grouse Mountain, SilverStar and Big White are all scheduled to open within the next ten days. Mount Seymour hopes to open by Dec. 10.