

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





A popular community garden in Langley is forced to close its doors for the season because of rampant theft.

“We were getting things stolen every single day in January and February,” said Amanda Smith of the Maples Discovery Gardens Community Co-op.

Gardening tools, copper wiring and entire trees are just some of the things that have been stolen from the site, according to Smith, who estimates that they have lost $15,000 worth of equipment to theft.

“This has been the worst because in some of our buildings they actually got into and stole whole electrical panels, which fed power to all of our irrigation areas and our water pump,” Smith tells CTV News.

The garden sits on six acres and Smith rents out plots of land for those wanting to grow their own flowers and vegetables.

School children also benefit from the garden through programs aimed at teaching them how to grow.

About one thousand school children have visited the site since its inception in 2009.

So far a suspect has not been named in connection to the thefts.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos