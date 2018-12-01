Friends and family of murdered Bhangra dance competition organizer Raj Sangha say whatever has come out about him since his death, they support him – and the efforts by the police to catch his killer.

Revelations Friday that the 41-year-old was involved somehow in the drug trade didn’t deter at least 100 people from holding candles, hugging each other and remembering Sangha for the community that he built.

“We’re so blessed to see how many people really loved him. It’s going to be a hard week,” said friend and former Bhangra dancer Raminder Hayre.

Some said they’d seen nothing untoward about Sangha’s life; one friend from early childhood said he didn’t believe it.

“If something comes out about that, it will leave us all in shock. We love him no matter what,” Hayre said.

Sangha was a force behind Paji Guys Entertainment, which put on annual Bhangra Dance shows called Bhangra Idol, playing in large venues such as the Hard Rock Casino.

He was a leader to young dancers, even taking on Vancouver’s Sheraton Wall Centre when the hotel refused to book a group with ‘Bhangra’ in its name. He won a human rights complaint in 2011.

On Monday, Sangha was gunned down on 146th Street in Newton. A black sedan sped away from the crime scene. It was found burned a short time later in Richmond.

After first saying that Sangha had no gang connections, on Friday, investigators said there may have been more to Sangha’s life.

“We believe Mr. Sangha’s association to the drug trade may have played a role in his death,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“I’ll also say we make no judgments on what Mr. Sangha did in life. We care about his past activities insofar as it informs our homicide investigation,” Jang said.

The last Bhangra Idols event was in 2015, and the company Sangha used to set up the events was dissolved the next year.

But Hayre said she planned to meet with Sangha to revive the events somehow on the Monday he was gunned down.

“I was supposed to see Raj on Monday. This is a shock to me and to everybody,” she said.

Police are hoping the new revelations about the drug trade will kick loose some tips about what happened to him.

Officers have also asked for anyone who has dashcam footage of Highway 91 or Highway 99 in the hour after the death to provide it, in the hopes it can shed more light on the black sedan, and even who is inside the car.