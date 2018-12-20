

The Salvation Army is asking for the public's help to meet its fundraising goals and help those in need this holiday season.

The organization's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign has raised $15.7 million across Canada so far this year, but that's more than $5 million short of its target.

"We rely heavily on our Kettle Campaign to fund our local community and social service programs, and this year we are down across the province,” spokesperson Mike Leland said in a statement, adding that $1 million of that money has to be made up in B.C. alone.

"We can't and don't do this alone. Our hope is that people will keep others in mind as they are shopping in these final days before Christmas, and we hope they’ll consider donating to a Salvation Army kettle. Every dollar donated stays locally to help us continue our vital work during Christmas and throughout the year."

Kettles can be found at The Salvation Army's partner locations in communities across the province, including Walmart, Costco, Loblaws, BC Liquor stores and Canadian Tire.

According to the organization, the money collected is used to help those living in poverty meet basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.

The Christmas kettle tradition first started in 1906 in Newfoundland. There are now more than 2,000 locations across Canada.