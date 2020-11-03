NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- Police in New Westminster are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Christopher McAllister, 36, was last seen on Oct. 21 at about 1 a.m., officers say.

"We are asking the public to help us locate Mr. McAllister," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.

"We are seriously concerned for his safety."

Police say McAllister is often seen on Columbia Street in New Westminster, and is sometimes at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station. He's also sometimes near Clarkson and 6th streets.

McAllister also spends time in the Holland Park area in Surrey, police say.

Officers describe McAllister as a white man who is 6' with a slim build. He has brown eyes, short dark hair and often wears a black leather jacket.

Anyone who knows where McAllister is should call 911.