'We are running out of time': Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

Police issued an urgent appeal Thursday for information and assistance as they continue their search for a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia in Coquitlam.

Lifang Cheng was last seen on Monday morning on Harper Road near Mitchell Street, according to authorities.

"We are very concerned, the family is very concerned. We are running out of time," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP said at a news conference.

"Given her age and medical status, time is of the essence and we really would like to locate her as soon as possible."

While tips and information have been received following an initial request for assistance, Hodgins said none have led them to locate Cheng. Coquitlam Search and Rescue crews have been actively assisting with the search, combing the area's trails, wooded areas and construction sites.

An image of Chan on the day she disappeared has now been released and shows what Cheng was wearing at the time, which included what Hodgins described as a "distinctive" hat.

"It's possible that that may have fallen off at some point and that is a valuable tip, if any one has seen or located this hat, (it could) really narrow down our search efforts," she said.

Hodgins said foul play is not suspected and that the search effort so far has involved the use of polic dogs and an RCMP helicopter. Officers have also been going door-to-door to raise awareness that Cheng is missing and residents are being asked to look in their sheds, yards, and any common areas in building and to review any video captured by home security cameras or vehicle's dashcams.

"We're really trying to spread the message. As a community we need to come together and try to find Lifang Cheng," Hidgins said.

Cheng is described as an Asian female standing 5'5" and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length grey and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-945-1550.