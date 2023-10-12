'We are focusing on the urgent needs': Help offered to those traumatized by Israel-Gaza War

With the situation becoming more desperate in the Israel-Gaza war, organizations in B.C. and Canada are stepping up to help those devastated by the fighting both here and abroad.

Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said he continues to hear heartbreaking stories of loss following last week’s deadly assault by Hamas.

“We are calling this now Israel’s 9/11 and it is, in many ways, very much like that, if not more brutal,” he said.

Shanken said he recently spoke to an elderly lady who has family in Israel.

“I just ran into someone in the lobby … I said, ‘How are you doing?’ And she said, ‘Not good. My cousin, his wife and her little daughter were murdered by Hamas,” explained Shanken.

The federation has launched fundraising efforts to provide counselling.

“You have many, many families that are dealing – not just here, but abroad – with incredible trauma, incredible loss. And we’re trying to bring care to those victims the best we can,” he said.

The Mennonite Central Committee is also aiding victims of the war.

“Right now, we are focusing on the urgent needs such as food and bedding, particularly for people affected by the conflict in Gaza,” said Bruce Guenther, director of MCC’s disaster response.

MCC said a vocational training centre and medical clinic, run by one of its partner organizations in Gaza, has been destroyed.

“They run their relief operation out of that building, so it will significantly hamper their ability to respond,” said Guenther.

The organization, which has been working in Israel and the Palestinian territories for about 75 years, is calling for peace.

“We as an organization want to really condemn the escalation of violence on all sides and to call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a long-term resolution to this ongoing conflict in the region,” he said.

So far, the conflict has claimed at least 2,800 lives in less than a week.