Vancouver

    • 'We are focusing on the urgent needs': Help offered to those traumatized by Israel-Gaza War

    The Mennonite Central Committee said a vocational training centre and medical clinic, run by one of its partner organizations in Gaza, has been destroyed. (MCC) The Mennonite Central Committee said a vocational training centre and medical clinic, run by one of its partner organizations in Gaza, has been destroyed. (MCC)

    With the situation becoming more desperate in the Israel-Gaza war, organizations in B.C. and Canada are stepping up to help those devastated by the fighting both here and abroad.

    Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said he continues to hear heartbreaking stories of loss following last week’s deadly assault by Hamas.

    “We are calling this now Israel’s 9/11 and it is, in many ways, very much like that, if not more brutal,” he said.

    Shanken said he recently spoke to an elderly lady who has family in Israel.

    “I just ran into someone in the lobby … I said, ‘How are you doing?’ And she said, ‘Not good. My cousin, his wife and her little daughter were murdered by Hamas,” explained Shanken.

    The federation has launched fundraising efforts to provide counselling.

    “You have many, many families that are dealing – not just here, but abroad – with incredible trauma, incredible loss. And we’re trying to bring care to those victims the best we can,” he said.

    The Mennonite Central Committee is also aiding victims of the war.

    “Right now, we are focusing on the urgent needs such as food and bedding, particularly for people affected by the conflict in Gaza,” said Bruce Guenther, director of MCC’s disaster response.

    MCC said a vocational training centre and medical clinic, run by one of its partner organizations in Gaza, has been destroyed.

    “They run their relief operation out of that building, so it will significantly hamper their ability to respond,” said Guenther.

    The organization, which has been working in Israel and the Palestinian territories for about 75 years, is calling for peace.

    “We as an organization want to really condemn the escalation of violence on all sides and to call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a long-term resolution to this ongoing conflict in the region,” he said.

    So far, the conflict has claimed at least 2,800 lives in less than a week.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News