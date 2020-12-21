VANCOUVER -- On the first Monday that B.C. kids are out of school, the province has a message for outdoor enthusiasts.

“We are expecting unprecedented use this winter,” said Jennie Aikman, regional director with BC Parks. “We’re encouraging you to pack your patience, be safe, plan ahead and do your research before you come.”

Mount Seymour announced it has implemented a new registration system for skiers wanting to use the resort.

“For park visitors who are not using the downhill area, certainly they’re welcome to come into the park, parking is on a first come, first serve basis,” said general manager and owner Eddie Wood. "A traffic management system has been put in place and this will direct park users to the respective parking areas and once parking is full they’ll be turned away and encouraged to come back another day.”

The team has even created a new Twitter account that will update access each day.

“It’s different this year,” said Environment Minister Geroge Heyman. "You’re going to be up here with your household, you’re going to be social distancing from people, and there’s a lot of other people who are going to be wanting to come here.”

Waylon Edwards took his son to the mountain for the day. “It’s amazing to get back outside,” he told CTV News, “COVID’s had everybody locked up.”

He noted at the resort everyone seemed to be following the rules, “I don’t think there’s anybody that wants to see the ski hills close down," he said.

Daamiann Waddell sure doesn’t. “We did have plans to go to Sun Peaks but we had to cancel,” she said. "So we’ll be up here every day.”

Despite the anticipated demand, Heyman said the province isn't currently planning to bring back the BC Parks daily registration requirement they had in the summer.